Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), today received an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh.
The head of the world’s leading public health agency will receive the title of doctor honoris causa for the significant contribution he has made to raise the profile of nurses and midwifes across the globe.
He received his honorary degree as part of the graduation ceremony for Nursing Studies students at the University’s McEwan Hall.
Professor Dame Anne Marie Rafferty, a world-leading academic, clinician, policy and thought leader in the field of nursing, also received an honorary degree as part of the graduation ceremony.