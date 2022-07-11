Edinburgh’s much loved Capital Sci-Fi Con is set to pitch up once again in the capital’s O2 Academy this year, inviting special guests from the world of film and television, comic book writers and artists, traders and the best of science fiction movie set pieces to take over the venue on 23 and 24 July.

2022 is set to be the biggest year yet, with guest appearances confirmed from Star Wars fan favourite Paul Blake who played Greedo in Blake who will be joined by Eugene Simon and Roger Ashton-Griffiths, familiar to millions from their time in Game of Thrones.

Fellow Game of Stones actor Leigh Gill, who also notably appeared in 2019 hit Joker, will also make his Capital Sci-Fi Con debut. Wonder Woman fans can meet Scottish-born star Lilly Aspell, who played young Diana in the blockbuster hit.

The not-for-profit family friendly pop culture, comic and movie convention donates all profits to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – better known as CHAS – Scotland’s national children’s hospice service which cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Organised for fans by fans, the last physical event in 2020 attracted nearly 8,000 visitors, with fans of Star Wars, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who attending and raising over £57,000 for CHAS. The overall total since 2016 is an out-of-this-world £315,000. Many more guests are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Organiser Keith Armour said: “It’s a pleasure to return to our physical event and we are honoured to announce these stars of science fiction and fantasy as our first guests. We are really enjoying pulling the event together behind the scenes to make it memorable for the legions of people who unite for such a worthy common cause. There’s a lot more to come.”

https://www.capitalscificon.co.uk

