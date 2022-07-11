Musselburgh Racecourse have got it licked at their next race meeting where they will be giving away a free ice cream to every child.

Teaming up with legendary Honest Toun ice cream maker, S Luca, the East Lothian course’s Luca’s Ice Cream Family Day on Tuesday 19 July has something for kids of all ages.

The afternoon gets underway with the always popular pony racing taking place on the home straight in front of the grandstand, approximately one hour before racing gets underway, and setting the tone for an exciting family day out.

Adding to the high summer festivities, Forth 1 breakfast king Boogie in the Morning will host a children’s disco during the afternoon.

Jumping for joy at Musselburgh Racecourse family day – Picture: Alan Rennie

With free fairground rides and free face painting keeping the kids fully entertained, adults can enjoy the thrill of the Flat with seven competitive races kicking off at 1.50pm.

As with all Musselburgh race meetings, children aged 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult, and once inside the racecourse all children’s entertainment is free.

S Luca has been selling ice cream in Musselburgh since 1908 and it is still made to an old family recipe using locally sourced milk, butter and double cream. The company founder, Luca Scappaticcio, originally from Cassino between Rome and Naples, learned the art of ice cream making from a Swiss chef when he worked in the kitchens of the North British Hotel on Princes Street in the early part of last century.

Today, still run by family members, S Luca sell their ice cream from what is possibly the world’s only Rolls Royce ice cream van – which was built in 1923 for the Marquis De San Miguel and purchased by Luca Scappaticcio in 1937 and converted for commercial use.

Aisling Johnston, Musselburgh Racecourse’s commercial manager, said: “With the support of Luca, we are dishing up their delicious ice cream free to all kids, while legendary radio presenter Boogie is in charge of the music and dancing.

Free ice cream for kids at Luca’s Ice Cream Family Day at Mussselbugh Racecourse on 19 July – Picture: © Alan Rennie Photography

“Before the racing gets underway we also have pony racing and other entertainments during the day, including fairground rides and face painting, are all free. For mums and dads, grans and grandads and all other family members, the first of our seven Flat races is off just before 2pm.

“It promises to be a fantastic day out and there are a wide range of food and drink options available for all budgets and to satisfy all tastes.”

Gates open at noon on Tuesday 19 July, the first race is at 1.50pm and the last race is at 5.15pm. For more information and to book tickets visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...