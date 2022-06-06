UK military veterans, along with friends and family members, were joined by staff of the charity Scottish Veterans Residences (SVR) and other guests to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the weekend with the help of a generous grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Held at the SVR-run Whitefoord House in Edinburgh, veterans and guests enjoyed live music and a barbeque which featured the official Jubilee pudding prepared by one of the charity’s chefs, Nigel Richards-Clark. The event was the first major community gathering at the residence since the Covid pandemic.

Joining the celebrations were members of the Association of Wrens and Royal Naval Association Edinburgh Branches, which also sponsored a Queen’s Jubilee tree-planting ceremony held in the residence’s garden last month.

The event at Whitefoord coincided with other Jubilee celebrations at SVR’s residences in Dundee and Glasgow, supported by a £9,900 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

