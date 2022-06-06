A roadshow touring Scotland will visit Edinburgh on 15 June when cohousing projects will be explored and explained.

The event is part of a series organised by Cohousing Scotland called Places Called Home, which is funded by IKEA and The National Lottery Community Fund.

This type of housing is run by members, where residents care for each other, enjoy common space, but have their own self-contained homes. There is often an emphasis on environmental sustainability and ecological design.

Cohousing Scotland convener, Andrew Prendergast said: “We want more people in Scotland to know about Cohousing and all it has to offer.

“Currently, housing provision centres on the commercial developer-led private sector, on the one hand, and state-led social provision on the other. We believe it is time to look to new and innovative ways to solve our country’s housing crisis.”

“Cohousing Scotland sees a future where Cohousing is part of a thriving, community-led housing movement in Scotland – now is the time for change.”

The event will include an afternoon drop-in session, when information about wider housing issues will be available, followed by an evening panel discussion featuring expert panellists.

During the afternoon, a team of young architects from the ‘Imagine If’ collective will host an interactive game session, exploring what ‘home’ means and what our living spaces could look like in the future.

