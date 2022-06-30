On Thursday the highest order of chivalry in Scotland was celebrated with a procession and service at St Giles Cathedral.

The Order of the Thistle recognises sixteen Knights: Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.

In addition to the 16 Knights and Ladies, The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal attended as ‘Extra’ Royal Knights of the Thistle.

Royal Company of Archers, High Street, Edinburgh, 30 June 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Later at a special parade at The Palace of Holyroodhouse, Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Rothesay, was presented with a ‘Reddendo’ gift from The Royal Company of Archers- who are Her Majesty’s Body Guard in Scotland.

A Reddendo is the name for a gift presented as an act of service and loyalty to the Sovereign – a tradition that was started by Queen Anne in 1704.

