Scottish Water advises of a road closure on the B701, Colinton Road at the junction with Thorburn Road from next week.

A section of the road will be closed between Westgarth Road and just beyond Thorburn Road on Monday 27 June for approximately four weeks.

A signed diversion will be in place via Redford Road, Redford Drive and Westgarth Avenue for the duration of the project.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works.

The work involves the upgrade of a Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) outside St Cuthbert’s Court on the corner of Westgarth Avenue and Colinton Road and is part of Scottish Water’s multimillion pound investment to help improve the environment at the Water of Leith.

The project has been agreed with The City of Edinburgh Council and is being carried out by Scottish Water’s alliance partner amey-binnies.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience and understanding while these essential works are carried out.”

