Anyone who lives in a property owned and managed by the Wheatley Group can apply for a bursary to go to college or university.

The deadline is 30 June so time is running out for applications.

Bursaries are available to those people living in homes owned by Wheatley’s social landlords – Wheatley Homes Glasgow, DGHP, Dunedin Canmore, West Lothian Housing Partnership and Loretto Housing – and people who live in a home factored by or rented from Lowther.

Michael McMillan, a Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant from Cranhill, received a bursary to study for a degree in TV Production and Script Writing.



The 25-year-old said: “I’m really keen on a career in the television industry. It’s a fantastic course and I’ve learned so many different skills, including lighting, sound, editing and camera work. My goal is to get a job in editing.



“The course is based in Ayr, so the bursary has been a god send. Without it I would have struggled to afford the cost of travel to Ayr for my classes. Having the bursary removed any worries about money and has been a massive help.”



Wheatley Foundation Manager Lynne Mitchell said: “Over the last five years, we’ve been able to help hundreds of people from Wheatley communities go onto further education and take a step towards achieving their dreams.



“Through a range of programmes, the Wheatley Foundation helps tackle barriers that people face, creating opportunities to help people achieve their ambitions.”

Bursaries are available for people who want to study for an HNC, HND, Undergraduate Degree or Postgraduate course.



For more information and to how to apply, email bursaries@wheatley-group.com



