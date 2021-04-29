The photo here shows some of the February 2020 pre-Covid intake of apprentices at Wheatley Group. And now the firm is looking for 60 Modern Apprentices to work with the housing care and property management organisation.

Wheatley Foundation Director Lorraine McLaren said: “Since 2009, more than 500 young people have joined the Group through our apprenticeship programme and have really changed people’s lives.

“It has been truly inspiring to see how people have grabbed the chance to take their first step on the career ladder with us and really build a career. I feel privileged to have watched them grow into their jobs within Wheatley.

“I, along with many of my colleagues at Wheatley, started my own career as an apprentice in the housing department of Glasgow City Council. I know how much of a difference that opportunity made to my life and what a brilliant opportunity joining Wheatley will be.

“You don’t need qualifications to apply, but we are looking for people with enthusiasm for the job and who care about our communities.”

The Modern Apprenticeships are open to people aged 16 to 19 – with applicants not needing any formal qualifications to apply.

The apprenticeships are funded by Wheatley Foundation, the Group’s charitable trust which helps tackle unemployment.

Recruitment for the posts opens on April 30, with up to 60 positions being filled throughout the year.

Successful candidates could end up working in the Group’s award-winning environmental services or as trades apprentices.

Modern Apprentices will be paid a real salary, and get benefits such as travel expenses, 28 days’ holiday and discounts on gym membership and driving lessons.

To apply, email ma@wheatley-group.com with your name, date of birth, full postal address and a contact telephone number.

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 28.

For more job and training opportunities with Wheatley Group, Click Here or email wheatley.works@wheatley-group.com

The February 2020 Modern Apprentices Ryan Cosh, Mark Williamson, Liam Cook, Nico Walker, Robert Edgar, Carson Kelly, and Jaime Russell

