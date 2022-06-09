In a glamorous deal Musselburgh Racecourse is saddling up with Harvey Nichols Edinburgh and Bonnie & Wild at St James Quarter.

When you have your tickets for Stobo Castle Ladies Day the beautiful raceday package includes an appointment at Harvey Nichols on the Saturday morning for a full makeover. Once that is complete Bonnie & Wild will welcome racegoers to a brunch in the St James Quarter Food Hall, followed by transport to Musselburgh for the races.

Additional fragrance consultations, skincare treatments and hand and arm massages will also be available on the day. Prestigious beauty brands including Armani Beauty, Estée Lauder, Dior, Fenty Beauty, Hourglass, Laura Mercier, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Pixi Beauty, Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent will be present and on hand to pamper guests at the event.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “It’s great to be working with two renowned Edinburgh-based businesses to create this unique package for this year’s Ladies Day. It’s going to be a big occasion for people and so we felt it was nice to offer something that will make people feel their best ahead of a great day at the races.”

Tickets cost £132 and will include a 45-minute beauty appointment with a makeup artist from Harvey Nichols Edinburgh, the Prosecco brunch from Bonnie & Wild, transport to and from Musselburgh Racecourse, and a Raceday ticket to Stobo Castle Ladies Day.

Richard Morris, General Manager at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh, said: “Our beauty experts will be primed and ready with an amazing range of brands we carry in store to help people get ready for the exciting day ahead.”

Kate Russell, General Manager at Bonnie & Wild, added “Ladies Day is an important day in the Edinburgh calendar and all of us at Bonnie & Wild are delighted to be welcoming racegoers along before the festivities begin. I’m sure they’ll love the bespoke mocktails and beautiful brunch dishes we’ll have available for them, and all topped off by a glass of beautiful bubbly. A perfect start for a day at the races.”

