Edinburgh based Eden Scott which helps tech and renewable energy companies with recruitment has posted a return to profits after reporting their first ever financial loss in 2019/20.

The firm recorded a pre-tax profit of £900,000 to end March 2022 from a turnover of £10.3 million last year. The company was involved in several major projects supporting growth in Crown Estate Scotland’s (CES) Energy and Infrastructure team. This is the team which leases the seabed in relation to offshore activities and plays a role in Scotland’s ambition to become net zero carbon. In addition Eden Scott worked with Edrington to fill the roles required to help the drinks business expand its e-commerce platforms.

Michelle Lownie, CEO of Eden Scott, said: “The pandemic hit recruitment harder than almost any other industry and I am proud of the way we have absorbed everything the last two years has thrown at us and bounced back stronger. These results are testament to the resilience, adaptability and agility required to weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side.



“The jobs market in Scotland has recovered to levels we haven’t seen since the oil and gas boom of 2011-2014 – with recent figures showing the number of open positions out-stripping the people out of work – but this time it is the rapid growth of the tech and renewables sectors that are driving the search for new talent.

“Despite the likelihood of recession, the tech industry continues largely unaffected by major global issues affecting other industries, and Scotland’s NetZero commitments mean renewables will continue to grow. The future is bright.

“Eden Scott’s growing strength in these areas and other sectors including Life Sciences and eCommerce, means the time is right to reinvest the profits in our team and bring in new talent to help propel the business into the next post-pandemic chapter.

“Eden Scott has always been about great people, and with the level of success we’ve enjoyed, we are in a solid position to reinvest in our team. We’re hiring right across the business. We’ve launched a new training programme for our consultants, doubled investment in our recruitment tools and we’ll be refreshing our office space in Glasgow.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic year, and I am incredibly proud of the achievements of everyone at Eden Scott.”

Eden Scott will reinvest the profits made in growing its team and expanding to the US.

