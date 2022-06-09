The leading tech conference in Europe, Turing Fest, will return to Edinburgh this July with more than a thousand people expected to attend the event at Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

Turing Fest on 27 and 28 July will include interviews, networking and parties with presentations from more than 40 speakers. Founders and leaders of startups and more established organisations will be brought together to help make connections which improve their businesses.

During the pandemic, Turing Fest Founder and CEO Brian Corcoran spearheaded an open letter to the Scottish Government signed by 50 Scottish tech company CEOs. This open letter was followed by the Scottish Government commissioning the Logan Report signalling a renewed focus on the industry.

Brian Corcoran CEO of Turing Fest

This year’s top tier speaker line-up includes Paul Adams, CPO of Intercom, Maria Gutierrez, VP of Engineering at Twitter, Jonny Brooks-Bartlett, Senior Engineer at Spotify, Shane Curran, CEO of Evervault, April Dunford, Founder of Ambient Strategy, and Rob Walling, Co-Founder of TinySeed, with more speakers still to be announced.

Brian Corcoran said: “We’re extremely excited to be bringing some of the best minds in the global technology industry back under one roof fully in person in Edinburgh.”

The purpose of Turing Fest is to bring people together from across the tech industry with diverse skills, from different geographies and backgrounds, to learn together to help people get better at what they do professionally so they can build better startups and scaleups.

“The conference typically has a great atmosphere: the attendees are keen to learn, the speakers are keen to teach, everyone is open to sharing – and they all want to have fun together. It makes for a wonderful community, a genuinely fun and enlightening few days, and gives many startups a better chance of success.

“The future of Scotland’s economy is going to be built on the tech industry, and on startups and scaleups. We’ve worked closely to support Mark Logan’s work over the past two years in highlighting this and are delighted to see the commitment from Kate Forbes and the Scottish Government in driving the agenda forward.”

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “It’s great to see Turing Fest coming back to Edinburgh to promote the exchange of knowledge and ideas within our tech sector.

“Turing Fest has been supported by the Scottish Government’s £1 million Tech Ecosystem Fund, which will open for applications again later this summer, helping to create spaces to incubate, accelerate and educate Scottish start-ups, as well as improving networking, through meet-ups and international conferences.”

Mark Logan added: “To thrive, a tech ecosystem needs a vibrant ‘market-square’ that connects people, propagates best-practice, and builds a shared sense of belief and confidence. Turing Fest consistently over-delivers in all these areas and is an essential cornerstone of the Scottish tech industry.”

Tickets for Turing Fest 2022 are available on this website.

Chris Messina – Product Lead at Republic, speaker at Turing Fest in 2019

