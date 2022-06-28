It has been confirmed that the first of the Royal Scots Club’s Literary Lunches in 2022 will feature James Oswald, author of the Inspector Tony McLean series.

The author himself was in attendance at South Leith Parish Church, the site which inspired his gripping book, ‘All That Lives’, following the unearthing of remains during the Edinburgh tram works.

An archaeological dig at the old South Leith parish kirkyard reveals mysterious ancient remains. Some suspect that this gruesome discovery is a sacrifice and when a second body is unearthed, the victim disappearing only thirty years ago, the similarities between her death and the ancient woman’s suggest something even more disturbing.

Drawn into the investigation, Inspector McLean finds himself torn between a trend of violent drug-related deaths and uncovering what truly connects these bodies. When a third body is discovered, and too close for comfort, he begins to suspect dark purpose at play.

Louise Welsh will join James Oswald at the Literary Lunch. Welsh’s thrilling and atmospheric book, The Second Cut, marks the return of Glasgow based Auctioneer Rilke. Val McDermid said, “I doubt I’ll read a better book this year”.

Auctioneer Rilke has been trying to stay out of trouble, keeping his life more or less respectable. Business has been slow at Bowery Auctions, so when an old friend, Jojo, gives Rilke a tip-off for a house clearance, life seems to be looking up. The next day Jojo washes up dead.

This spine-chilling event will be hosted by Jackie McGlone who chairs a number of events every year at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Royal Scots Club Literary Lunch with James Oswald, South Leith Parish Church, Edinburgh, 28th June 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

During the event there will be an opportunity to purchase books for signing by the authors at a bookshop provided by Topping & Company Booksellers, Edinburgh.

The Literary Lunch event will be held on Friday 29th July 2022 at The Royal Scots Club, 29-31 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE starting at 12 pm.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite or via The Royal Scots Club.

The Literary Lunch is open to all, members and non-members alike, and will provide an excellent opportunity to hear from two of Scotland’s most exciting thriller writers.

