Mercury Prize-nominated Portico Quartet will appear on the outdoor stage today along with modern jazz quartet Noushy 4Tet and multi-instrumentalist Norman Willmore.

Indoors, sixties French rockers Les BOF!, jazz vocalist Ariane Mamon, dreamy terra.kin and electronic duo Real Lies take to the stage.

Club Sylkie and EHFM DJs take over the basement, where you can also catch spoken word from Scott Redmond.

Dripping Tap will be bringing their experimental musicbox theatre to the Pianodrome, Jess Brodie and Victoria Bianchi will be exploring loss and empathy in HELP YOURSELF, Sean Wai Keung will be making and baking bread during KNEAD, and improv musicians S!nk will be performing.

Nikki Hill of Dripping Tap whose act includes physical theatre, clowning, movement, soundscapes and comedy.

Tonight’s creative collaboration from sound artist Alliyah will see the Central Chamber turned into an immersive sound and light experience with soundscapes, harps, cellos, dancers and film projections melting together.

There will also be dance from Elelei Company, spoken word from Esyllt Angharad Lewis & Frances Mary Driscoll, music from Jemima Thewes & Tim Lane, outdoor interactive theatre from Adrenalism, and a beautiful musical collaboration between Hebrides Ensemble and Drake Music.

https://www.citizenticket.co.uk/events/hidden-door/hidden-door-2022-night-3-saturday-11-june/?utm_source=website&utm_medium=tickets-page&utm_campaign=night-3&utm_content=button

Like this: Like Loading...