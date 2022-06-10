Demand from farmers soaring amid unprecedented sector changes.

The agricultural division is driving growth at a local accountancy firm which aims to help their farming clients navigate a decade of upcoming change across the industry.

With offices in Edinburgh, the Borders and England, rural specialists at Douglas Home & Co say that demand has soared within its established Agricultural Department. They are helping farmers contend with sector-defining crises including labour shortages, soaring prices and climate change, as well as ordinary day-to-day business.

Led by Director and the firm’s Head of Advisory, Victoria Ivinson, the seven-strong unit now advises 31% of the current client roster at their Kelso headquarters.

The expansion has driven further recruitment, with Senior Agricultural Technician, Kirsty Dodds, joining from a competitor firm in March. The department is targeting further revenue and headcount growth over the coming year.

Victoria said: “The industry is changing dramatically and the upcoming decade is massive for agriculture.

“Post-Brexit labour shortages, the lasting impact of Covid and changing consumer behaviour, a shift to using more advanced technology and even the war in Ukraine, will all have a significant impact on how the farming industry evolves and survives.

“Farmers need every bit of help they can get and we have pulled together our collective experience, which stretches over decades, to work with and support our agriculture clients as they face a myriad of issues over the next decade.”

With experience on Research & Development related claims, the agri accounting team has evolved and came into its own last year at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as under-pressure rural businesses sought advice on tax saving opportunities.

Victoria added: “Our team’s expertise means they excel at spotting opportunities for agri clients over a wide agenda, including business growth, investment opportunities and tax efficiency. We want to provide the best possible service available to rural sector clients across the UK by continuing to develop and deliver a personalised, proactive service.”

Douglas Home & Co was founded and remains headquartered in the Scottish Borders where it has four offices, with other operations in Edinburgh, East Lothian, Cumbria and Northumberland.

The firm’s ethos is to provide a more personalised service than big firms, but a more expansive range of services than smaller practices.

https://www.douglashomeandco.co.uk/

L-R-Stephen Lamb, Kirsty-Dodds, Duncan Elliot, Robbie Anderson, Jessica Howlett and Victoria Ivinson

Like this: Like Loading...