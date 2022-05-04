Thanks to the determined fundraising efforts of Team Elsie, there is now (almost) enough money to appoint a sculptor to create a statue for Dr Elsie Inglis, the First World War medical pioneer and suffragist.

The statue will be sited at 219 High Street which is where Elsie Inglis set up the original women’s hospital in 1904 to welcome the poorest women and babies. The planned date for the unveiling of the statue is 2024, exactly 120 years after the Royal Mile Hospice opened its doors.

Elsie Inglis grave in Dean Cemetery Edinburgh

The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, said: “As a city, we have really rallied together to support a statue for Elsie and I’m so humbled by the response.

“We are now so close to being able to commemorate all that Elsie achieved and everything she has stood for in the century since she died. The efforts of everyone involved have been tremendous and I thank every single person who has donated, attended an event or volunteered. We’ve seen the Girl Guides raise thousands of pounds through their ‘Sit Still’. We’re receiving substantial donations from the University of Edinburgh and Edinburgh World Heritage and we just need a little bit more money to reach our goal of £50,000.’’

It was as a result of the Lord Provost urging the council to approve a range of fundraising events at the beginning of the year that the funding for a statue is now available.

Lord Provost Frank Ross, St. John’s Church, Edinburgh, 6th Aug. 2021 © 2021 J.L. Preece

The target of £50,000 is within reach as the fund totals £47,000, and Team Elsie report recent donations from the University of Edinburgh and Edinburgh World Heritage. Anyone who would like to do so is urged to contribute on the crowdfunding page set up to top up the campaign.

Christina Sinclair, Director of Edinburgh World Heritage, said: “Edinburgh World Heritage is delighted to support the Lord Provost’s campaign to commemorate the life and work of Dr Elsie Inglis with a statue on the Royal Mile. Elsie Inglis’ work supporting education and rights for women is an important part of the cultural heritage of Edinburgh, and her achievements and influence extended far beyond Scotland’s borders.’’

“This statue will be a valuable step forward in acknowledging the women that have made Edinburgh the city that it is today. Edinburgh women’s achievements have been long overlooked by public sculpture, and a statue of Elsie Inglis will go some way to addressing that historical oversight. We look forward to working with the Statue for Elsie Inglis Campaign Project team to help create a piece of public art that matches the importance of her work, augments the Royal Mile, and highlights the role that women have played in Edinburgh’s history.”

The Campaign ‘A Statue for Elsie Inglis’ is awaiting charity status and is currently being supported via the OneCity Trust SC034165

