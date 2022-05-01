Glasgow scraped a narrow victory over Edinburgh despite a dominant performance from visiting No 1 Sam Masters, the Australian racing to a flawless 18-point maximum for the Monarchs, but it was not enough to ensure victory for his side who went down 46-44.

It was a much closer affair than Friday’s tie at Armadale, which the Tigers won by 12 points and Tigers’ team manager, Cami Brown, said the margin did not surprise him.

He said: “It was exactly what I thought would happen. It was a combination of Edinburgh not being able to ride as badly as they did on Friday and I knew we probably wouldn’t hit those heady heights again.

“Edinburgh rode very well and total respect to them for an excellent performance. Masters was immense, Josh Pickering (pictured by Nigel Duncan) was amazing and Kye Thomson was very good. We had a few guys struggling. Broc Nicol didn’t have a great night and Ulrich Ostergaard had horrendous bike problems.

“In some ways it feels like a loss, because we let a 12-point lead slip to two, but it’s a three-point win. If you had said we could get four points at Edinburgh on Friday and three today, and them take a point, we would have bitten your hand off.”

He added: “We have beaten Edinburgh home and away and it’s a seven-point weekend so that’s perfect for us and we showed we have a good 1-7 again when we really needed it.”

The win keeps Glasgow second in the SGB Championship on 13 points, three behind Leicester Lions with three meetings in hand and next up is a visit from Plymouth when Tigers will be without Benjamin Basso and Tom Brennan who have another meeting overseas.

