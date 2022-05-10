A new exhibition of photographs by the talented student photographer Robert Blomfield has just opened at the University of Edinburgh Main Library in George Square.

Blomfield’s three sons helped to launch the five-month long photographic display which is hosted in the library and is free for all to visit until 1 October.

Robert Blomfield’s sons Will, George and Ed at the exhibition aunch at University of Edinburgh Main Library, Edinburgh Scotland, 6th May 2022. The launch of a new exhibition of the work of Robert Blomfield, former student of the university and prolific street photographer. His family have gifted the university his archive of images taken in Edinburgh during the 1950s & 60s and the free exhibition is open to all until October 2022. Tom Duffin Photographer.

Since Robert’s work was “rediscovered” four years ago when it was shown at the City Art Centre, he sadly passed away, and his family made the decision to place his Scottish photography work in the care of the University where he studied medicine and later became a doctor at “The Royal” in the 1950s and 60s.

Curator Daryl Green at the launch of the exhibition at the University of Edinburgh Main Library, Edinburgh Scotland, 6th May 2022. The launch of a new exhibition of the work of Robert Blomfield, former student of the university and prolific street photographer. His family have gifted the university his archive of images taken in Edinburgh during the 1950’s & 60’s and the free exhibition is open to all until October 2022. Tom Duffin Photographer.

Curator Daryl Green said: “In this exhibition you will encounter Edinburgh through Robert’s lens, from when he first stepped off the train platform in Waverley station through to the late 1960s.

“These photographs reveal how he developed his eye and his skills in the darkroom and how he became a student of light.”

Blomfield’s work would be classed as “street” photography and brilliantly captures moments of life in the city, and within his own life at university here. For the first time we also see his colour work, and some experimental shots taken by attaching his camera to a telescope. As one of the visitors to the exhibition commented, the shot of the brand new Forth Road Bridge is also remarkable for having more pedestrians than cars.

I thoroughly recommend a visit, ideally combined with a walk through the Meadows as Robert Blomfield would have done more than 60 years ago, and where Edinburgh life is just as varied and interesting. Take a camera, walk in his footsteps and capture some moments yourself. Blomfield’s legacy should be that we can all become students of light.

Exhibition open 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

by Tom Duffin Edinburgh photographer.

Image Robert Blomfield ©Estate of Robert Blomfield

The newly completed Forth Road Bridge Photo Robert Blomfield ©Estate of Robert Blomfield

Blomfield took the photo of the Forth Road Bridge with a telescope PHOTO ©Estate of Robert Blomfield

A Stockbridge sunbather ©Estate of Robert Blomfield

