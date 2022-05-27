Edinburgh Trams has begun a new recruitment campaign which they hope will set new standards for diversity in the light rail industry.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development was last weekend, and now the city’s tram operator is proving an attractive option for applicants from a wide range of backgrounds.

Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director Lea Harrison, said: “The campaign ‘Glide to the Future’ builds on our mission of delivering ‘Excellence for Edinburgh’ while creating a working environment where everyone has access to opportunities and can contribute to the success of the business.”

More than half of the company’s current employees have enjoyed promotion within Edinburgh Trams since they started working there, thanks to the company’s career progression plans, professional development programmes and diversity policies.

Giovanni Scognamiglio who works in the HR Department and Renewals Manager Marilena Papadopoulou are among several employees from overseas. Both began with the Company as a Customer Service and Ticketing Assistant.

Giovanni said: “Edinburgh Trams has given me the space to grow both as a person and a professional. So much so that I have been recently promoted as Office Assistant after almost four years of working on board the tram,” he said.

“Undoubtedly, I would not have been able to accomplish such an achievement without the help and support I received both during the recruitment process and my time as a Customer Service & Ticketing Assistant.”

Marilena Papadopoulou, who was born in Greece began her career with the company almost eight years ago. She said: “Working for Edinburgh Trams has been a lifechanging experience. I’ve had the opportunity to learn a lot and develop further on both a professional and personal level, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

The recruitment process for the latest roles advertised as part of the current recruitment campaign, including Events Assistants and Customer Service & Ticketing Assistants involves the completion of an online application form, followed by an online competency-based interview, and further details can be found here.

