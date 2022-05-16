A community fund which will support organisations in and around Musselburgh has been launched by an independent Scottish housing developer.

Totalling £5,000, the new community fund from Dundas Estates will be distributed in £1,000 segments to five businesses, charities or community initiatives local to Musselburgh.

The roll out of the fund comes as the Livingston-based firm launches its 140-home Wireworks development in the town, and is part of its pledge to deliver lasting benefits to the local area. This is in addition to investing Section 75 contributions of up to £400,000 towards schooling and infrastructure which was part of their planning permission.

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales and Marketing at Dundas Estates, said: “With the launch of The Wireworks, we wanted to deliver something tangible, with lasting benefits to the surrounding community.

“Musselburgh already has a thriving and tight knit community with a number of local groups doing excellent work within the town, and this is something we are very keen to support.

“We would like to encourage local charities, businesses and groups to come forward and apply – whether it is to help renovate a facility, get a project off the ground or provide essential support, education or resources. “

In promoting and administering the fund, the housing developer is working closely with Musselburgh and Inveresk Community Council (MICC) to help ensure worthy causes at the heart of the community are able to benefit.

Interested applicants will be able to apply online via https://www.dundas.co.uk/musselburgh-community-fund with applications closing on Friday 17 June.

Dundas Estates, through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, acquired The Wireworks site after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former Brunton Wireworks site and neighbouring land in 2008.

The development will have the capacity to store 140 bicycles in internal and external bikes stores. Electric car charging facilities will be available throughout the development. Private gardens and balconies will also be available at various apartments.

https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/the-wireworks, call 0131 243 3858 or email: thewireworks@rettie.co.uk

