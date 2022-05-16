Rounding off Scottish Hockey’s Club Finals , Sunday saw the Women’s Club Finals at Peffermill. With no reserve competitions, there were only four matches but that didn’t detract from the spectacle, as the crowds were just as enthusiastic as they had been for Saturday’s matches.

There might have been a few more bleary eyes and sore heads around, though.

All the matches were played on Pitch 1 and first up were Hillhead Ladies 3 and Edinburgh University 4 for the District Plate. The University side opened the scoring in the first quarter, but Hillhead struck back in the second to even the score. However, despite some stout defence, Edinburgh struck again for 2-1, then finished the match off with a penalty stroke in the third quarter for 3-1 and the Plate.

Second match of the day was the District Cup Final played between Orkney Ladies and Edinburgh Hockey Club Cala 3. Having travelled well over 300 miles to get to Peffermill, it was clear from the off that Orkney were not prepared to go back empty-handed. A goal in the first few minutes put the Islanders 1-0 ahead before following up with a second at the close of the first quarter. A third near the half time break made it 3-0 with Orkney already looking like Champions, despite Cala’s best efforts. The ‘home’ side were, eventually, rewarded with a goal at the end of the third quarter, but Orkney had the game in the bag and were deservedly crowned District Cup winners.

The weekend was now drawing to a close with only two matches left to play, the first of which was the Scottish Plate Final between Edinburgh University 2 and Edinburgh Hockey Club Cala. The University side took and early lead, but Cala equalised at the end of the first quarter for 1-1. Another from Edinburgh Uni. before half time then made it 2-1. Cala struck back with an equaliser early in the second half for 2-2. They failed to score from a succession of penalty corners late in the quarter and University couldn’t capitalise on a series of attacks on the Cala area, all culminating on a 2-2 final score and a penalty shoot out. Cala went on to win the shoot out 3-1 and lift the Scottish Plate.

The Women’s Scottish Cup Final was the last match on Sunday’s card and turned out to be a tense affair between Edinburgh University 1 and Watsonians 1 with the sides separated by a single goal at the end. A fuller report is available here, but it has to be said that the solitary goal that separated the sides had to be the goal of the tournament. Late in the first half, Watsonians Emily Dark picked up the ball deep in her own half and took it the length of the field to slam an absolute rocket between the keeper and the post for 1-0 and the Scottish Cup. Speaking to a few of the Edinburgh University players post-match, they agreed that, despite being disappointed with the defeat, if they had to lose, it was a fantastic goal to lose the match to…

All-in-all, it was a great weekend of club hockey at Edinburgh University’s Peffermill facility with 10 matches over the two days to keep the spectating hordes happy, although there were maybe only 10 happy clubs by the end. It was a welcome, probably temporary, return to Edinburgh with the glorious – in the main – weather ensuring a full house and, possibly, nothing at all to do with availability of ‘refreshments’ from the bar!

