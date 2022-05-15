Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information which could help trace William Abernethy who has been reported missing.



The 67-year-old was last seen boarding a number 21 bus near the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 11.29am on Saturday, 14 May.



Enquiries are ongoing to establish where he may have left the bus and his subsequent movements.



He is known to have links to the Craigmillar area of the city and may have been returning there.



William is described as white, 5ft 5in tall and of larger build with short dark brown/grey hair and stubble. He has tattoos on his arms.



When last seen he was wearing a black jumper, black jogging bottoms and white trainers. He walks with a distinctive shuffle.



Anyone who believes they may have seen William or who has any other information can call 101, quoting reference 2276 of 14 May.