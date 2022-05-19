Lee Johnson has been appointed at Easter Road as Hibernian FC’s new Manager.

The 40-year-old has signed a four-year deal and will be joined by his own coaching staff who will be announced in due course. David Gray will continue as First Team Coach.

Johnson made 450 appearances in England and Scotland as a player, and became a manager early on when he was appointed by Oldham Athletic in League One at the age of just 31, making him the youngest manager in the EFL (English Football League).

He guided the Latics to safety and led them to their best league finish in five-years – alongside introducing a high-quality style of football.

He then worked his way up the EFL and after a spell at Barnsley, he was appointed by his former club and English Championship side Bristol City.

Again, he steered the Robins away from the relegation zone in successive seasons whilst implementing a fresh approach and ethos around the Club.

The Robins continued to progress under his management as he turned them into Play-Off challengers and took them on a memorable EFL Cup journey. His Bristol City side saw off a number of Premier League outfits, including Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, before narrowly losing in the semi-final to Manchester City, which led to Pep Guardiola hailing Johnson’s style of play.

In his last managerial role, Johnson helped Sunderland lift their first piece of silverware in 14 years winning the EFL Trophy at Wembley Stadium and reaching the Play-Offs. He departed the Black Cats in January 2022 sat in third place in League One.

Hibernian FC’s Executive Chairman, Ronald J Gordon, said: “We know that this appointment is vital for the Football Club, so we really took our time to make sure we got the right person as our new Manager.

“Throughout this process we have been very clear on the type of profile, the style of football, and the experience we want our new Manager to have, and that aligned approach enabled us to be incredibly thorough and vigorous during our search.

“There were a number of high-quality managers interested in the role, and we analysed them all thoroughly. The candidates were interviewed in depth by a panel of Directors before we unanimously came to the decision that Lee was the outstanding candidate and the perfect fit for us.

“Not only does Lee have great experience in management, but he also has knowledge of the Scottish and English game, will bring a definitive style of positive play to Hibs and has a proven record of success.

“We wanted a manager that would lead on recruitment and have a strong pool of knowledge in that area. He shares similar levels of ambitions for the Football Club and will instil a winning culture at Hibernian FC.

“We will support him in the transfer window, so he can put his own stamp on the squad as we look forward to, what will hopefully be a really successful 2022/23 campaign.

“We are all looking forward to working with him, and his staff, to bring sustained success to our fantastic football club.”

Lee Johnson appointed on 19 May as Hibs’ new manager

Like this: Like Loading...