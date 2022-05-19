Edinburgh firm The Drinks Bakery is celebrating after striking a seven-figure deal with Waitrose.

The company’s range of premium savoury snacks will be stocked in 230 stores all over the UK.

This new contract will mean that the Drinks Bakery, which entrepreneur Andy Murray founded in 2016, will double in size.

Murray appeared on Dragons’ Den and Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones tried out many of his products.

Dragons’ Den Investor Peter Jones said: “The Drinks Bakery is one of the best brands I’ve ever seen in the Den and Waitrose is a perfect match for Andy’s delicious Drinks Biscuits.”

Andy Murray founder of The Drinks Bakery

Andy Murray said: “I keep having to pinch myself that this is all really happening, it’s going to be fantastic to see our Drinks Bakery range on the Waitrose shelves and online. We’ve been working hard to grow the brand over the last few years and this news is a massive step-change for the business.

“I’m a lifelong foodie and growing up my mum would make her own savoury snacks to pair with the aperitifs she and dad would enjoy. My vision in founding this company was to raise the bar on the common savoury snack and create thoughtful and delicious snacks to match and complement different drinks, from wine and whisky to gin and craft beer, to mention just a few.”

The range includes four flavours of Drinks Biscuits, which are made in the Highlands and packed with specially sourced cheeses from world-renowned Edinburgh cheesemonger I.J. Mellis: Parmesan, Toasted Pine Nuts and Basil; Lancashire Cheese and Spring Onion; Pecorino, Rosemary and Seaweed; and Mature Cheddar, Chilli and Almond.

Waitrose buyer Michelle Slade said: “We are very excited to be partnering with The Drinks Bakery to offer our customers the eye-catching full range of drinks-paired snacks Andy has created. Whether it’s Parmesan, Toasted Pine Nuts and Basil Drinks Biscuits to nibble with an English Sparkling wine or a Lancashire Cheese and Spring Onion Drinks Biscuit to pair perfectly with a craft beer, there’s something to suit all discerning palates.”

Andy Murray founder of The Drinks Bakery

Like this: Like Loading...