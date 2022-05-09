On the eastern side of St Andrew Square, Gleneagles Townhouse is almost ready for guests.

The 33-bedroom hotel, members’ club and all-day restaurant, based at 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, will officially open its doors from Monday 6 June in a new departure from the 100-year-old luxury hotel based in the Perthshire hills.

The Townhouse and its all-day restaurant, The Spence, will open only to members and hotel resident guests for the opening period before the wider public is invited to experience the venue in early summer.

Set to welcome visitors from near and far the Townhouse will be home to what are promised to be some of the most vibrant dining and drinking experiences in the city, luxury guest accommodation, and a lively members’ club with a yearlong calendar of cultural events and experiences.

The Townhouse is set in an A listed building which was originally home to the British Linen Company before becoming the Bank of Scotland. Over the last five years, Ennismore Design Studio has painstakingly restored the building, creating 33 unique rooms and suites, some of which overlook St Andrew Square.

At the heart of the hotel lies The Spence – an airy, social space which will offer modern style brasserie-dining, from Bloody Mary breakfasts all the way through to dynamic dinners.

Led by Head Chef Jonny Wright, who returns to his native Scotland with over 16 years’ experience, it is Jonny’s own enthusiasm for Scotland’s natural larder, the old Scots word from which The Spence takes its name, which is set to make the offering really stand out.

Signature dishes, which Jonny describes as “rooted in classics with a modern twist” will include Wild Mushroom Tart with Goats Curd and Hazelnuts, Whole Roasted Turbot with Fennel & Chilli and Scotch Baba with Praline Sauce and Mascarpone for two to share.

Within The Spence, a central bar sits underneath an extraordinary glass-domed ceiling serving up a seasonally rotating, locally inspired list of cocktails, local whiskies, beers, spirits, and wine curated by bar manager, Stefanie Anderson.

Down in the bank’s former vault, Townhouse resident guests and members will have access to a dedicated training, treatments and therapies space – The Strong Rooms – which will open later in June. With curated experiences for holistic wellness and innovative technologies including a cryotherapy chamber and infrared sauna, alongside the gym and wellness studios, which aim to enhance individual wellness journeys through movement, restoration, and recovery.

The Members’ Lounge and Members’ Snug offer two exclusive spaces designed for breakfast meetings, catch up brunches and long, leisurely lunches, as well as relaxing lounge space and a help-yourself pantry. Evenings at Townhouse promise to be lively, social and a place for friends and colleagues to gather at the end of the working day, with more cosy, intimate and relaxed wine tasting events for those who enjoy a slower pace.

The roof terrace bar Lamplighters, open exclusively to members, offers impressive views of the city’s medieval Old Town to the left and New Town to the right – the perfect spot to watch the sun set and see the city lights sparkle.

Applications for membership at Gleneagles Townhouse are now open.

Accommodation bookings can be made by calling 0800 917 4655 or emailing reservations@gleneaglestownhouse.com.

gleneaglestownhouse.com

