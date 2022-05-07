The city centre ward had more candidates than any other – principally independents trying to get elected to change the way the city is run.

Of those who were elected in 2017 two are stepping down. Karen Doran is moving away from politics and Alasdair Rankin the former Finance Convener has stepped down as a result of ill health.

This was a hold for all four parties who had councillors elected in 2017, so no real change – but there are two fresh faces at the City Chambers. Conservative stalwart Joanna Mowat was the only one elected at Stage 1 with the largest share of the first preference votes.

Only one of the City Centre independent candidates turned up at the count – Kevin Illingworth – although some have been pretty vocal during the campaign.

Hats off to Miles Briggs MSP and Jeremy Balfour MSP who have supported their would-be councillor colleagues at many photo calls and media opportunities during the campaign.

Cllr Margaret Graham elected in the City Centre Ward

Cllr Finlay McFarlane elected in the City Centre

Cllr Claire Miller re-elected in City Centre Ward

17 of the 20 Conservative candidates for the 2022 election with a few MSPs for support Photo ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

The 2022 results are as follows:

Name Political Party Stage elected Margaret Graham Labour 13 Finlay McFarlane SNP 11 Claire Miller Green 7 Joanna Mowat Conservative 1

These are the 13 candidates who stood in the City Centre Ward.

Independent – BOB, Bonnie Prince

Independent – CARSON, Pete

Scottish Liberal Democrats – FOXALL, Andy

Labour and Co-operative Party – GRAHAM, Margaret Arma

Independent – ILLINGWORTH, Kevin

Scottish National Party (SNP) – MCFARLANE, Finlay

Scottish Green Party – MILLER, Claire

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – MOWAT, Jo

Scottish National Party (SNP) – MWIKI, Marianne

Independent – PAKPAHAN-CAMPBELL, Maria

Independent – PENMAN, Paul R.

Independent – ROWAN, Norrie

Alba Party for independence – SHAW, Kevan

2017 Results

Karen Doran – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage six

Claire Miller – Scottish Green Party – elected at stage one

Jo Mowat – Scottish Conservative and Unionist- elected at stage one

Alasdair Rankin – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage one

Electorate: 20,451

Votes cast: 8,938

Turnout: 43.7%

Final position of the parties in Edinburgh at the 2022 election

