The city centre ward had more candidates than any other – principally independents trying to get elected to change the way the city is run.
Of those who were elected in 2017 two are stepping down. Karen Doran is moving away from politics and Alasdair Rankin the former Finance Convener has stepped down as a result of ill health.
This was a hold for all four parties who had councillors elected in 2017, so no real change – but there are two fresh faces at the City Chambers. Conservative stalwart Joanna Mowat was the only one elected at Stage 1 with the largest share of the first preference votes.
Only one of the City Centre independent candidates turned up at the count – Kevin Illingworth – although some have been pretty vocal during the campaign.
Hats off to Miles Briggs MSP and Jeremy Balfour MSP who have supported their would-be councillor colleagues at many photo calls and media opportunities during the campaign.
FINAL ANALYSIS OF THE ELECTION RESULTS AT THE FOOT OF THE ARTICLE
The 2022 results are as follows:
|Name
|Political Party
|Stage elected
|Margaret Graham
|Labour
|13
|Finlay McFarlane
|SNP
|11
|Claire Miller
|Green
|7
|Joanna Mowat
|Conservative
|1
These are the 13 candidates who stood in the City Centre Ward.
- Independent – BOB, Bonnie Prince
- Independent – CARSON, Pete
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – FOXALL, Andy
- Labour and Co-operative Party – GRAHAM, Margaret Arma
- Independent – ILLINGWORTH, Kevin
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – MCFARLANE, Finlay
- Scottish Green Party – MILLER, Claire
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – MOWAT, Jo
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – MWIKI, Marianne
- Independent – PAKPAHAN-CAMPBELL, Maria
- Independent – PENMAN, Paul R.
- Independent – ROWAN, Norrie
- Alba Party for independence – SHAW, Kevan
2017 Results
- Karen Doran – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage six
- Claire Miller – Scottish Green Party – elected at stage one
- Jo Mowat – Scottish Conservative and Unionist- elected at stage one
- Alasdair Rankin – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage one
Electorate: 20,451
Votes cast: 8,938
Turnout: 43.7%