Scottish Labour is fighting for every vote ahead of Thursday’s local government elections, Anas Sarwar said today, as the party revealed statistics showing the scale of their campaign.

Scottish Labour digital content has been seen by over three million Scots during the campaign – with over two million pieces of party literature being sent to Scottish households.

In addition, over 100,000 doorstep conversations have been had between Labour activists and members of the public.

Provisional evidence shows that many Scots on the doorstep are feeling let down by SNP inaction on the cost of living crisis and are demanding action.

Scottish Labour has said that the people of Scotland have been failed by two out-of-touch governments and have called on Scots to back Scottish Labour.

Launch of 2022 Edinburgh Labour Manifesto at Coffee Saints with Cllr Cammy Day and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar MSP PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “The people of Scotland are being failed by two out-of-touch governments in their time of need.

“Your energy bills are up, petrol prices are up and the weekly shop is more expensive than ever. Millions of people are struggling as family finances are devastated.

“Too many Scots are having to choose between heating and eating as the cost of living crisis bites.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We can make different choices.

“Scottish Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and bring our country together.

“Our detailed and costed plans could put over £1,000 back in your pocket – it includes a windfall tax on energy giants, a rebate on water charges and halving rail fares.

“At this election you can choose more division and decline with the SNP and the Tories – or you can demand more action with Labour.

“These local elections are also your chance to vote for a local champion that will stand up for you, your family and your community.”

