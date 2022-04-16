Eva Papadaki who is Greek has run the Roseburn Café along with her business partner Umit Celik who is from Turkey since December last year.

Eva laughed as she told me about their backgrounds, often known for being at loggerheads as nations, but it is clearly a partnership that works from the number of customers enjoying brunch there during my visit.

Although their venture is new, they both previously worked at the Roseburn and the café has been a fixture for three decades.

This means their clientele is one where people who began as customers now bring their children and grandchildren. For that reason the menu has remained largely unchanged and traditional maintaining high quality of food and service.

Asked what the best thing on the menu is, Eva has no doubt – it is their Scottish breakfast, and breakfast rolls. The café is known for its generously sized portions all served on platters.

The Roseburn special is especially good value at just over a fiver for a full breakfast with two fried eggs, sausages, beans and chips.

Eva said their fish and chips is popular at other times of the day and pointed out that they have a children’s menu. Their takeaways are very popular and orders can be phoned ahead.

Open seven days Mon – Sat 7-3 and Sunday 9-3.

More details on their Facebook page.

This article is part of a paid for advertorial which appeared first in the April issue of The Edinburgh Reporter.

Eva Papadaki and Umit Celik, Roseburn Cafe, Roseburn. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

