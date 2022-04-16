Cihan Can who has been barber since he was 14-years-old learned his trade from his parents.

He now helps his uncle run the Turkish barber’s shop which promises men’s fine grooming with some traditional twists.

He said that many customers like the way that the barbers spend time on the different treatments that are on offer: “People come here before they go to their weddings or birthday parties. Many come here for the banter of course.”

The business has been in Roseburn for more than six years and specialises in washing and cutting hair, carrying out that tricky and delicate process of burning the hairs off men’s ears, nose waxing and all kinds of slick hair styles.

Hot shaves are a speciality with foam and hot water involved along with hot towels wrapped around to make the customer feel good.

Can offers styles such as a “skin fade” which is a dramatic look – he sports this himself. It is a way of blending the hair on the back and sides of the head with the longer hair on top. It begins with really short hair around the back of the neck graduating to a longer style.

If the customer prefers they can use the cut throat razor and can also design zig zag or other patterns as part of the hairstyle.

The family business is headed up by owner, Nehet Oner who runs other branches in Corstorphine and Davidson’s Mains.

Neyo’s Men’s Fine Grooming 22 Roseburn Terrace EH12 6AD Tel 0752 896 3209

Cihan Can, Neyo’s Turkish Barber, Roseburn. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Neyo’s Turkish Barber Shop, Roseburn. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

