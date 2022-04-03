Fife Flyers claimed only their second win in six games when they edged arch rivals Dundee Stars 4-3 at Kirkcaldy to lift both the squad and their fans and keep their wafer thin Premier Sports Elite League play-off hopes alive.

The Kirkcaldy club remain bottom of the ten-strong Elite League with 35 points and trail Manchester Storm, who edged second-placed Sheffield Steelers 4-3 after a shootout, by five with both teams having played 49 games. There are five left in the regular season.

Above them are eighth-placed Guildford Flames with 44 points from the same number of fixtures, but they occupy the final play-off place.

Kristian Blumenschein broke the deadlock after 23 minutes and it was 2-0 five minutes later when Jacob Benson (pictured) netted.

Philippe Sanche reduced the deficit three minutes later but Fife hit back with a power play strike from Craig Peacock after 37 minutes.

And fired-up Fife made it 4-1 on the power play 12 minutes after that when captain Matthew Carter provided the finishing touch to a move involving Brandon Magee and Jonas Emmerdahl.

But Dundee refused to lie down and Spencer Dorowicz gave the visitors hope with a second with 1min 06sec left and Sanche netted his second of the night with six seconds left in a game in which Stars outshot their hosts 36-29.

Elite League: Fife Flyers 4, Dundee Stars 3; Manchester Storm 4, Sheffield Steelers 3 (after shootout); Belfast 5, Guildford Flames 0; Nottingham Panthers 4, Coventry Blaze 10

