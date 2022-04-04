Camera Obscura on The Royal Mile is getting ready to welcome its Easter visitors with the Giant Kaleidosphere which is the first interactive egg-perience in the entrance area.

In April families can take part in an Easter trail around the five floors of the attraction, to find the Easter Bunny and his friends, then hop to the gift shop for an egg-cellent surprise.

The Giant Kaleidosphere is one of over 100 interactive exhibits visitors can get involved with at the attraction, which remains open every day, and has extended opening hours during the holidays from 8am-10pm.

General Manager Andrew Johnson said: “The team love it when we can offer our visitors some seasonal surprises and are hopping mad about everything Easter. They are delighted the Easter Bunny stopped by early with a delivery of treats to share over the holidays.”

