Increasing numbers of families and businesses looking for a more sustainable way of having their milk delivered are choosing the doorstep delivery service from McQueen’s Dairies, which has the added bonus of using returnable glass bottles.

This drive in demand has led to the dairy company expanding its operations to a new depot at Bilston Glen. The 12,000 square feet site where 55 members of staff are employed will help the company deliver to customers from Whitburn to Dunbar. A further ten members of staff will be recruited in the coming months.

The family business, which specialises in doorstep deliveries, was founded in 1995 by company chairman Michael McQueen and his wife Meg and now operates distribution depots in Scotland and north of England employing hundreds of staff including the couple’s five children who hold senior positions within the business.

In addition to milk products, the company also delivers orange juice, apple juice and free-range eggs which customers can order using the company’s online ‘shop’ or by calling its customer call centre.

Michael McQueen, Managing Director of McQueens Dairies said: “The expansion of our Loanhead distribution centre reflects the significant increase in demand for doorstep deliveries we have experienced, and for returnable glass bottles to reduce single use plastic, as well as accommodating the future growth of the business in Edinburgh and Lothian. Our customer base is now in the tens of thousands, an increase of almost fourfold since June 2018, and we are also supplying tens of thousands of glass bottles every week, around five times as many over the same time period.”

The company has also appointed Barry Carty (photographed below) as the new Site Logistics Manager to support the business and its growth, following 20 years with multiple retailer Asda.

Barry Carty, Site Logistics Manager at Loanhead for McQueens Dairies added: “This is an exciting time to join the business as it continues to achieve impressive growth across the region. With many thousands of existing customers, and many more new ones coming on stream, we’ll be looking to increase our staff number in the coming months too.”

