Edinburgh Napier University has opened their new Start Up Studio next to the Union Canal where their Bainfield student accommodation is sited.

Entrepreneurial students, staff and alumni can connect there to combine skills and develop new businesses. Called Bright Red Triangle the hub has already supported more than 600 innovators with their business ideas which require sustainability, workshops and networking opportunities.

The hub will be a hot desking centre from Monday to Friday 9-5pm allowing all members to have a central meeting place with all resources like fast reliable wifi and printing services as well as tea and coffee. Although the space is primarily to help students, staff and alumni establish businesses and boost their potential for success, BRT staff are also keen to meet people, nationally and internationally, who want to develop ties with the incubator and the University in general.

Peter McLean, Bright Red Triangle Business Adviser, said: “In person interaction is key in business and sadly that has been missing for the last couple of years. We are delighted we can bring the BRT community back together in an amazing space.”

Fellow Bright Red Triangle Business Adviser Victoria Bradley added: “The whole BRT team can’t wait to get into the Start up Studio. The space will be an incredible hub where our community can work, collaborate and grow their entrepreneurial ambitions.”

Nick Fannin, Head of Bright Red Triangle, said: “Edinburgh Napier University has a great track record in supporting our student and graduate entrepreneurs over the years, and we are committed to working with our partners across the entrepreneurial ecosystem to build the next generation of entrepreneurial talent.

“This new investment will enable us to make a significant contribution towards new graduate outcomes for our students and to post-Covid economic recovery In Edinburgh and beyond.”

