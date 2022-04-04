Mary’s Meals is a charity with a simple idea, providing one daily meal in a place of learning in order to attract chronically poor children into the classroom. This means they can receive an education which can take them out of poverty.

Ambassador for Mary’s Meals, Edinburgh resident Mark Beaumont says you can use activity to help raise funds for the charity.

I’m proud to support Mary’s Meals, a charity which feeds more than two million children in some of the world’s poorest countries every school day. With spring now upon us, it’s an ideal time for your readers to get active to help Mary’s Meals reach more hungry children.

The Great Kindrochit Quadrathlon is an opportunity to swim, run, kayak and cycle around Loch Tay, Perthshire. Or they could try hiking one of three routes in the Pentland Hills for the Artemis Pentland Peaks Challenge. Readers can also set their own Move for Meals challenge and jog, climb, even disco dance anywhere in the UK to raise funds!

Taking part in these events will help to support Mary’s Meals, allowing it to reach desperately hungry children with the promise of a school meal across 20 countries including Ethiopia, Haiti, South Sudan and Syria.

And with it costing just £15.90 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year, it’s easy for your moves to make a difference.

Mark Beaumont, athlete and broadcaster

