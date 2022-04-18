Ten years after the first Pedal on Parliament – or PoP – this year the family-friendly cycle will take place on 23 April 2022 at 1pm.

The ride will meet at Chambers Street outside the National Museum of Scotland and will progress from there down George IV Bridge, High Street past the City Chambers, Cockburn Street, Market Street, and Canongate to arrive outside The Scottish Parliament.

Feeder rides from Colinton, Corstorphine, Harrison Park, Leith, Portobello and elsewhere in Scotland such as Dumfries, Dunbar and Glasgow will sell the numbers. More information on feeder rides here. And walkers and wheelers are also encouraged to take part.

As the local elections take place in just a few weeks, the cycle will serve as a reminder of the campaign’s main message:

This Machine Fights Climate Change

The group has its own manifesto which it has asked politicians at national and local level to respond to – and the demands remain much the same as they did in 2012.

Pedal on Parliament asks for:

Proper funding for active travel – starting at 10% of the transport budget and rising to 20% by the end of the parliamentary term. Design cycling for all ages and abilities into Scotland’s roads. Implement and enforce safer speeds where people live, work and play.

But there have been some positive responses. The Scottish Government has announced plans to reduce the number of car kilometres by 20% by 2030 and has plans for more active travel included in the Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) which you can read about here. The consultation on STPR2 has just ended and will be used to shape government policies for the next five years.

Twenty minute neighbourhoods are now becoming the way that our cities will develop in the future, and 20mph speed limits are becoming the norm, so much of what POP set out demanding is slowly and gradually becoming policy in certain local authority areas. In Edinburgh 10% of the transport budget has already been ring fenced for active travel.

In the manifestos published ahead of the 2022 elections the various parties in Edinburgh have of course had a variety of stances:

A cycle on COP last November was well attended and led to at least some active travel commitment being agreed.

The Edinburgh Pedal on COP started from Middle Meadow Walk and some of the cyclists travelled all the way to Glasgow to take part in a march there PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

SNP Getting Edinburgh moving in a greener and healthier way Edinburgh SNP will deliver a further £118 million in active travel projects in the next five years creating a network of cycle routes, particularly on arterial routes that provide physical separation from other traffic for their whole length including junctions. This investment will also provide significantly improved infrastructure for pedestrians.

They will build permanent high quality separated infrastructure that closes key gaps in the existing network of off road paths. As part of that they will also work with landowners such as Network Rail to unlock lines like Piershill to Powderhall as new off-road cycle routes linking safe paths that already exist in the city.

They will review all temporary Covid-related infrastructure as quickly as possible and remove temporary road furniture thereafter – following the approach of new schemes set out during the next term Read the SNP manifesto here Labour Investing in Edinburgh Investing in our Services Investing in our Communities Edinburgh Labour will increase spending on Active travel to 15% of the council’s transport budget.

Increase the pedestrian crossing budget by 20% and review timings to cut waiting times and to ensure the less mobile have time to cross. Read the Labour manifesto here Conservatives Clean up our capital. Conservatives would remove all Spaces for People measures from “unsuitable areas” where they were opposed by the public in the previous consultation

Remove any approval for the Workplace Parking Levy in Edinburgh

Ensure quality infrastructure for walking and cycling projects with no discrimination against people with disabilities – but they plan to scrap the allocation of 10% of the transport budget “for cycle lanes”. Instead they will allocate resources to projects which will “benefit all road and pavement users” and would avoid conflicts such as floating bus stops. Read the Conservative manifesto here

Green Think Global Act Local Greens will create a system that will help “deliver a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions” all with a view to improving air quality and public health.

They will reintroduce a bike hire scheme and create priorities for active travel with a 500 km network of citywide segregated routes, while expanding the cycle storage scheme.

The party would like to expand “Playing Out” days creating car-free days on some streets for children to play there. Read the Green manifesto here Liberal Democrats to stand up for Edinburgh Edinburgh Liberal Democrats say they want to make it easier to travel to, from and within Edinburgh. They are pro the proposed workplace parking levy and the idea of a 20 minute neighbourhood.

They would reintroduce a city cycle hire scheme

They would review the Spaces for People schemes and consult with locals about retaining or removing these

Edinburgh Liberal Democrats will protect funding for walking and cycling to provide real alternatives to car use and deliver a city wide revolution in EV charging

On the tram they “recognise substantial financial exposure” over the Tram to Newhaven saying this financial uncertainty is unresolved.

Tackling the backlog of broken footways paths and roads with a “fixed first time” approach

They will expand the low emission zone and encourage safer routes to schools as well as the proposed ban on pavement parking. Read the Liberal Democrat manifesto here Alba For an Independent Scotland The party is yet to publish its manifesto Read more about Alba policies here

