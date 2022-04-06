There are 21 Liberal Democrat candidates in Edinburgh – in some places there are two standing in one ward.

Today the candidates congregated outside the City Chambers where they launched their five point manifesto promising:

A council that listens and gives power to the people

A council that gets the basics right

A council that gives children a world class education

A council with the environment at its heart

A council that delivers a fairer and more equal city

The leader of the Liberal Democrat group on The City of Edinburgh Council, Robert Aldridge, said: “A decade of SNP and Labour control of Edinburgh Council has failed our city. Under the arrogant ‘we know best’ attitude of SNP and Labour councillors, too many people feel the Council doesn’t listen or, worse still, doesn’t care.

“In too many areas, Edinburgh is not working as it should. Too many people don’t have a safe place to call home. Getting around the city is not as easy as it should be. The quality of your child’s education too often depends on where you live. Recycling rates are falling, our roads and pavements are crumbling, and our streets are dirtier and more littered than before.

“Liberal Democrats believe the people of this city deserve better. With more Liberal Democrats elected to Edinburgh Council, we can get the new approach and the fresh start our city desperately needs”.

Three Liberal Democrat councillors were elected in 2012 following a period when they ran the council under leader Jenny Dawe. Ms Dawe lost her Meadows and Morningside seat in 2012. In 2017 six Liberal Democrat councillors took their places in the City Chambers – Kevin Lang, Louise Young, Gillian Gloyer, Neil Ross, Robert Aldridge and Hal Osler. Only Ms Gloyer is not standing at the 2022 election.

These are the 2022 Liberal Democrat candidates:

Almond Kevin Lang Almond Louise Young City Centre Andy Foxall Colinton/Fairmilehead Louise Spence Corstorphine/Murrayfield Alan Beal Corstorphine/Murrayfield Euan Davidson Craigentinny/Duddingston Elaine Ford Drum Brae/Gyle Ed Thornley Drum Brae/Gyle Robert Aldridge Forth Sanne Dijkstra-Downie Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart Fraser Graham Inverleith Malcolm Wood Inverleith Hal Osler Leith Robin Rea Leith Walk Jack Caldwell Liberton/Gilmerton Madeleine Planche Morningside Neil Ross Portobello/Craigmillar Jill Reilly Southside/Newington Pauline Flannery Pentland Hills Michael Chappell Sighthill/Gorgie Devin Scobie

