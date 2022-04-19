Police investigating the disappearance of Stuart Campbell have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Stuart (36) was last seen in the Barn Park area of Wester Hailes, around 4pm on Tuesday 22 March 2022.

It is now four weeks since he went missing.

Stuart’s mother Jane said: “Stuart, if you are reading this please get in touch. All your family and friends are worried about you and want you home safe. If anyone has seen Stuart or knows where he is please get in touch with myself or the police.

“It’s been nearly four weeks now, and we all want you home safe and well.”

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh said : “Over the last four weeks local officers supported by specialist teams from Police Scotland have continued to search for Stuart.

“We are increasingly concerned for his well-being and have carried out open searches in Barn Park, Clovenstone, Union Canal, Water of Leith and Colinton Dell in effort to trace him and further searches are continuing in the surrounding areas.

“Officers are also carrying out further house to house enquiries and have been asking residents in Wester Hailes if they have any information that could assist them with their enquiries. We are also identifying further CCTV opportunities in the area and in particular would welcome assistance from local businesses or residents who may have private CCTV.

“Stuart is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

“Anyone who knows where Stuart is or who has information that could assist in tracing him should call 101 quoting 1205 of 28 March or speak to any police officer.”

Stuart Campbell who has been missing for four weeks

