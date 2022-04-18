Great British Rail will offer one million rail tickets cut by up to 50% as the UK Government and the rail industry launch the first ever Great British Rail Sale.

Savings on offer for off-peak tickets include:

York to Leeds: was £5.60, NOW £2.80

London to Edinburgh: was £44, NOW £22

London to Cardiff: was £47, NOW £25

Wolverhampton to Liverpool: was £10.50, NOW £5.25

Manchester to Newcastle: was £20.60, NOW £10.30

Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads: was £25.30, NOW £12.60

Portsmouth Harbour to Penzance was £45.70, NOW £22.00

The government hopes that cutting the cost of rail travel will ease the burden on family finances and encourage people to get out and about around the country to visit family and friends.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Buy tickets online from participating retailers with up to half-price discounted rate applying to a range of off-peak tickets the length and breadth of the country.

Tickets go on sale from 19 April with discounted tickets available on journeys from 25th April to 27th May.

