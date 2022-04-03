Hibs hopes of a top-six finish hang in the balance after a 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Easter Road.

Photos Ian Jacobs

Shaun Maloney made four changes to the side beaten at Aberdeen

Captain Paul Hanlon returned along with Jake Doyle-Hayes and Chris Mueller. On-loan Harry Clarke made his debut.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Tony Watt’s cross found the head of Ryan Edwards who guided it towards Ross Graham and his looping header gave Kevin Dąbrowski no chance.

Hibs responded as Joe Newell threaded a superb ball in behind for Sylvester Jasper. The winger tried to find Elias Melkersen with the cut back but his pass was astray.

Hibs dominated possession but were unable to find an equaliser and United almost added a second when Dylan Levitt shot across the face of goal and Ilmari Niskanen knocked the ball wide.

Benjamen Siegrist produced a fantastic save from Clarke before the defender got his debut goal after he collected Chris Cadden’s cross before spinning away from his marker and slotting a shot into the far corner of the net.

Photos Ian Jacobs

After the restart Rocky Bushiri’s shot was saved by Siegrist as the ball ricochet off the defender just in front of goal.

Melkersen, Mueller and substitute Ewan Henderson all had chances as the vistitors seemed happy with their share of the points.

Hibs could have won it at the end when Mueller picked out Melkersen unmarked at the back post but he sliced his shot.

After the game Maloney told BBC Scotland”I don’t think the result matched the performance and that’s what’s disappointing and makes us feel very low after that.

“[After] going 1-0 down to essentially to a set play after 10 minutes, for the rest of the game we played really well and didn’t give Dundee United many opportunities. But again the final third is the difference between talking about a draw and talking about a win.

“We have to work on certain areas of our performance to improve and beat Hearts. But overall we played very well. The support at the end was very good, they understood the performance levels. But we have to improve if we’re to make top six.”

Hibs now have to beat Hearts at Tynecastle next week to secure a top six finish.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Clarke, Doig, Hanlon, Newell (Scott 80’), Mueller, Jasper (Henderson 46’), Doyle-Hayes, Cadden, Bushiri (Wright 72’), Melkersen. Substitutes not used: Mitchell, Stevenson, Allan, Hauge, Campbell, Delferrriere.

Dundee United: Siegrist, Smith, Mulgrew, McDonald, Niskanen, McNulty (Cudjoe 78’), Clark (Sporle 61’), Edwards, Levitt, Graham, Watt (Macleod 95’). Substitutes not used: Eriksson, Neilson, Freeman, Mochrie, McMann, Moore.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Attendance: 16,707.

Like this: Like Loading...