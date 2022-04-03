Craigie’s is a deli and café where Little Farmers, the adventure farm park, is the big draw for little ones to have their birthday parties.

But John and Kirsteen Sinclair the founders are first and foremost working farmers, and it is now well into the lambing season.

Kirsteen Sinclair with the orphan lamb Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Kirsteen explained that this orphan lamb which had been rejected by its mother. Kirsteen said: “The mother was early having her lamb, so she lambed in the field rather than indoors. One of the other sheep tried to pinch the lamb from her. By the time we got out the mother thought she only had one lamb and she won’t accept this one. We will bottle feed it until we get a mother with a single lamb and we will try and make her adopt it if we can.”

Noah Osborough (5) from Kirkliston and Jessica Anderson (4) from Dalmeny gave the newly born lamb a warm welcome. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Take your little ones to Craigie’s this Easter on 16 and 17 April for an interactive Easter event helping Little Bo Peep solve the clues to find her mischievous missing sheep.Book tickets which include

– 1 hour play session in Little Farmers adventure play area

– Craigie’s Easter Egg

– Breakfast or lunch platter at Craigie’s Cafe

– Creative Easter activities with the Easter Bunny

£14.99 for adults and £19.99 for children, with children 0-12 months free.

https://craigies.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

Like this: Like Loading...