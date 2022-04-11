Glasgow Clan host Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday (19.30) with coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) hoping he does not face a goalkeeper in top form.

The Braehead-based side were edged 2-0 at Coventry Blaze on Sunday and the Midland club’s American-born netminder C J Motte proved an impenetrable barrier.

Clan outshot Blaze 30-23 in the Premier Sports Elite League clash and Cameron declared: “I thought we deserved better.”

He added: “In the third period we were in their end the whole time. It was one of those nights in which we couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We only gave up two or three Grad A chances and they capitalised on them.

“In terms of effort and certainly pace and how we pushed in the third period, I am very pleased.”

And he added: “After we gave up that second one early it would have been easy to get down, but we actually cranked it up another notch. C J Motte is a good goalie and he did a hell of a job.”

Elsewhere, Sunday’s 4-2 home defeat to flagging Fife Flyers was a massive blow to Dundee Stars’ play-off seeding hopes and the Tayside team’s coach, Omar Pacha, said: “It was one of those nights when you miss so many Grade A chances it bites you.

“We generated plenty of opportunities to score and fair play to their goalie (Shane Owen) who played outstanding. That is probably the best we have seen in a very long while and they played hard defensively in the third.”

Fife coach Todd Dutiaume admitted he knew his men would hit a low after being mathematically eliminated from the Elite League play-offs, but he praised their bounce-back.

Dutiaume said: “We were hard on the players on Saturday night post-game (after Fife lost 5-1 at home to Stars) and he said: “It was not pretty at times, but the guys responded and you take small victories at this point.

Dundee are next in action on Friday when they host Fife (19.20) but Sunday’s disappointing defeat sees them slip to seventh position in the ten-strong table with 49 points from 51 games with Glasgow Clan in eighth position on 47 points from the same number of games.

Above Glasgow and Dundee are sixth-placed Guildford Flames on 50 points from 52 starts and Coventry also on 50 points but from 51 games.

Like this: Like Loading...