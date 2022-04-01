Glasgow Clan coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) had asked for a reaction from his players after their 7-1 demolition at Braehead by Belfast on Tuesday in the Premier Sports Elite League, but Giants continued to dominate, posting a 5-1 scoreline in the return in front of a 4,500-plus crowd in Northern Ireland.

Giants won the first session 2-0. Scott Conway netted after six minutes for the league leaders and he scored again 11 minutes after that, with J J Piccinich, who scored three in Glasgow, assisting.

Mark Cooper added a third after 22 minutes and the same player scored No 4 only 12 minutes after that before Braylon Shmyr opened Glasgow’s account.

Belfast killed off the game when Lewis Hook scored less than three minutes from time for a comfortable 5-1 win in which Giants outscored Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, 36-22.

In Cardiff, it took Devils only seven minutes to go ahead, Cole Sanford scoring, and Justin Crandall claimed the second six minutes later on the power play with Philippe Sanche in the sin bin.

Crandall hit the rigging again five minutes after that for a 3-0 first session, despite being outshot 10-8 by the visitors but Philippe Sanche hit back after 26 minutes for Dundee Stars, sponsored by Kitmart.

Trevor Cox hit the fourth for the home side after 41 minutes and Brodie Reid made it 5-1 four minutes later to the delight of the home fans in the 3,100-plus crowd. Brandon McNally counted on a short-handed goal with less than five minutes left and Sanford scored his second inside the last two minutes tto complete the scoring.

Elite League: Belfast Giants 5, Glasgow Clan 1; Cardiff Devils 7, Dundee Stars 1

Saturday fixtures: Coventry Blaze v Fife Flyers (19.00), Glasgow Clan v Dundee Stars (19.00)

