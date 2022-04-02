Name – Tam Laird

Political Party Scottish Libertarian Party

Ward – Inverleith



I’m a former Soldier and Westie who has lived in the Inverleith ward for the past 10 years.

I was once politically active in the SNP way back when they weren’t full blown socialists and actually believed in independence. I was politically agnostic for years after that, as whoever I voted for I seemed to end up with The Government. Whatever colour of tie they wore they taxed me without my consent, then wasted my money on things I vehemently disagreed with.

I found a political home with libertarians and helped form the party. I have had the honour and privilege of being the party leader for about six years. I have no experience on the council, but experience of it. I am not a professional career politician and tend to despise their ilk.



The party and myself will concentrate on trying to bring more transparency and accountability to the council and devolving more decision making to community level. We will expose and root out corruption and cronyism. If the council is going to take your hard earned money it should at least deliver on the services it is supposed to provide. That is not happening.

A personal bug bear of my own is how the local environment is being poisoned by dog fouling. Grassy areas are particularly ruined. The area by the river alongside Arboretum Avenue to the East of The Grange used to be a very pleasant place to have a picnic. Now it’s basically a dog toilet for out of control animals.

The Scottish Libertarian Party’s main achievement over the last council session is not having taken part in it – we are not responsible for the contemptible shambles.

The one thing few people would know about me is I know what it’s like to be penniless, unemployed, pay rent, and for the better part of the past 20 years I have worked minimum wage jobs.

Tam Laird

