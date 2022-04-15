Edinburgh Science Festival – on from now until 24 April – has sci-curious minds of all ages covered this Easter holidays!

Valentina Maia (archaeologist), 7 and Kylie Hung (dinosaur), 7 have a closer look at what they dug up

From children getting hands-on with science at City Art Centre with the fantastic Dig up a Dinosaur workshop, to Big Ideas discussions at the National Museum of Scotland, including Prof. Jim Al-Khalili or author Mary Roach, to interactive exhibitions DataSphere at the National Museum of Scotland.

Also from Consumed on The Mound to art exhibitions at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh or Summerhall – there is something for everyone to choose from!

Dig Up a Dinosaur is one of the many fantastic activities available for children to experience at City Art Centre. For more information on City Art Centre and the wider Festival browse the full programme on www.sciencefestival.co.uk

