What is your story?

I usually say that I am a very proud new Scot (originally from Portugal).

I am a single mother, and very active in many community groups, I have a degree in architecture, and I have been working with charities for more than 4 years.

I am passionate about independence and making Edinburgh an European Thriving Capital of an Independent Scotland. A fairer, more inclusive, and welcoming type of society.

I became a SNP member and activist after the Brexit vote.

Even though I am standing for the first time, within the party, I have (and had) the following roles:

– Current Secretary and Membership Secretary of Gilmerton branch, former PEO (Political Educational Officer)

– Current Secretary of Edinburgh Eastern CA, and former PEO

– Regional Steering committee delegate (recently appointed)

– organised two voting rights events, more focused on New Scots (in 2021 with Alyn Smith and 2022 with Elena Whitham)

– hosted a Settlement status Q&A event (with Jenny Gilruth)

– YES4EU activist (frequently in stalls)

– several collaborations with organisations like the European Movement in Scotland, other SNP branches and SNP BAME network, translating information and recording videos in Portuguese

– Was an activist in several candidates’ campaigns in Holyrood elections

I am also a keen rambler (very involved with local and national Ramblers Scotland, Buggy walks and Family walks groups), a cyclist, and overall outdoor sports and fitness lover

What are the main issues you will campaign on?

My biggest focus is on the New Scots that chose Edinburgh as their home. Many that live in Edinburgh have been feeling how Brexit affected their lives and their loved ones. We welcome them, Edinburgh needs them, we are all Scots. I want to make sure they feel as at home here, as I do.

As a mother of two, with one dyslexic child, education is extremely important to me. As a single parent, I understand their challenges and will endeavour to make their voices heard and understood, when school support and other services are planned.

Locally, making Liberton and Gilmerton a better place to live, is the centre of my priority. I want to focus on continuing negotiations with NHS and other organisations, to increase the provisions in our area, with most services overwhelmed due to the new housing being built.

Major improvements to roads and pavements are already in action, with areas like Gilmerton Road being resurfaced.

What to you consider to be your party’s achievements and legacy?

The council lead by the SNP has achieved so much, and I hope we can continue the fantastic job they have done so far.

Daily, 100 achievements are being shared on social media. Just to name a few: improvement in schools including building new schools (our ward will have a new High school by 2025, and the existing schools were upgraded); IT equipment’s will be provided for everyone P6 onwards; the new affordable homes built are energy efficient and all future houses will be net-zero; the investment made to making the streets safer for cyclists and drivers, by improving pavements and making Edinburgh’s roads conditions better than the Scottish average; a more cycle friendly city also means reducing the carbon footprint and improving the air quality, leaving a better future for our children; supporting the creation of small businesses; fighting period poverty; the service created to help EU citizens obtain settled status

What is the thing that few people would know about you?

That I love ceilidhs!

