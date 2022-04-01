Name – Louis Rowlands

Political Party – Scottish Libertarian Party

Ward – Pentland Hills



I grew up in a working class family in South-East London and spent much of my childhood in the care system before being adopted by a family in Bristol where I lived until moving to Edinburgh in 2015. I have a rather varied employment history, I have done everything from sales to hospitality to construction. Jack of all trades, master of none as one might say.

I have no previous experience within the council but plenty of experience dealing with them.



I would like to see responsible and effective spending. As a council tenant myself I feel we are particularly underserved and neglected by the local council and the services they are supposed to provide. Poorer areas like Wester Hailes where I live are constantly blighted with poorly maintained roads and landscapes, littering, fly-tipping, overflowing bins, dog fouling and rodent infestations to name but a few. These are the basic services we pay council tax for and they are seriously neglected, especially in already poorly served communities like mine.

Something few people would know? I do have a dirty little secret. I used to be a socialist.

