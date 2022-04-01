Name – Connal Hughes

Political Party – Scottish Green Party

Ward – Corstorphine/ Murrayfield

What is your story?

I’m originally from Belfast but moved to Edinburgh in 2014 to work for an environmental charity. So I spend every day campaigning for the action we need to tackle climate change and improve lives. I’m proud to have been part of the campaigns to stop the Cambo oil field, ban fracking and winning action on air pollution in our cities.

I’ve been fortunate enough to get a career doing something that I care about, that is really interesting and that I think makes a difference. Climate change is a global problem but I believe that we can and must take action locally to play our part. Standing for election to be a Councillor is another way to try and use my experience and my passion to try and help people.

What are the main issues you will campaign on?

The solutions to climate change and the cost of living crisis are deeply intertwined. Too many people are being priced out of living in Edinburgh.



Ensuring our homes are warm and powered with renewable energy will boost our health, cut emissions and help free us from dependence on the volatile oil and gas industry.



Building more affordable and better quality homes, implementing rent controls and serious action on short term lets can help shift the power back towards people rather than landlords and developers.



By making walking, cycling or wheeling the easy and safe choice for those of us who can, we can live more active, connected lives as well as cutting pollution from our streets.

Those of us fortunate enough to live near green space throughout the pandemic would agree that protecting and enhancing places like Roseburn Park and St Margaret’s Park is absolutely vital to our collective wellbeing.

What do you consider to be your or your party’s achievements or legacy during the last council session?

I think people would agree that Greens have played a key role as constructive opposition grouping at Council.

Our eight Councillors led on action against unregulated short term lets and consistently stood with communities against big developers. Greens helped deliver real commitments to climate action this decade and supported the youth climate strikers in their inspirational protests.

Greens should be proud of the work we did to help win a two year council rent freeze, stopped hikes in rates for youth sports clubs and won support for a tourist tax. These are important measures that will make life a bit easier for people who live here.

What is the thing that few people would know about you?

I previously stood as an election candidate to Belfast City Council. But don’t worry, I haven’t changed my allegiance, it was for the Green Party of Northern Ireland!

