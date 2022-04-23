

Vishal Marwaha generously paid tribute to Edinburgh club Grange as his Western squad celebrated (picture by Nigel Duncan) winning the men’s Premiership title for the first time in 18 long years.

The former cultured player now club coach admitted: “It has been a long journey for us and we’ve looked at the junior set-up and the way we build. A lot of people have to take a lot of credit for this today as it has been a long time coming.”

He added: “If you look beyond Gavin (Sommerville) and Jonny Christie the rest of the squad are mid-20’s and below so we have the nucleus of a really good team. The younger players have really stepped-up.

“You really need a good squad to win and that is what Grange have shown us. In the last three or four seasons, if they lose players they have others to step in.”

Western won in style with a magnificent seven goals in front of a large, vocal support at Auchenhowie after going 1-0 down after six minutes, Andrew McConnell netted three and Adam MacKenzie a double with skipper Rob Harwood a single with 38-year-old, ex-Kelburne striker, Jonny Christie, completed the scoring in the dying minutes.

Albert Rowling and Peter Caughey scored for Grange and Marwaha also praised the Edinburgh side for pushing them all the way but he urged his men not to drop their intensity with the Grand Slam in sight.

They finish their domestic campaign on Saturday, April 30, by travelling to Dunfermline Carnegie. The Glasgow combine have already won the indoor title and have booked a slot in the Scottish Cup Final against Hillhead next month.

Men’s Premiership: Western 7 Grange 2; Hillhead 7, Dundee Wanderers 0; Kelburne 4, Grove Menzieshill 0; Inverleith 6, Uddingston 6.

