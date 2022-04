Pedal on Parliament took place today calling upon the government and councils all over the country to devote more attention and funding to active travel.

The ride attracted cyclists of all ages and they rode from The National Museum of Scotland to parliament avoiding the roadworks on The Royal Mile.



The 2022 edition of the @POPScotland with hundreds of cyclists of all ages cycling from the National Museum to Holyrood pic.twitter.com/oQjmHajFs0 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) April 23, 2022

Pedal on Parliament 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

