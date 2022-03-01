A new partnership with Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh has, today (1st March), been announced by ‘Van Gogh Alive’, that is set to offer audiences who visit the multi-sensory phenomenon, arriving in Scotland’s Capital on 17 March, a truly unforgettable experience at the iconic Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

Available for a limited time from 17 March – 17 July, ticket holders can enjoy an array of unique, Van Gogh inspired experiences, including a discounted hotel stay or dinner in Grazing by Mark Greenaway and an exclusive Afternoon tea experience.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh

John Carrigan, Project Director for Van Gogh Alive said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Waldorf Astoria to offer our audiences a unique and stunning extension to their visit.”

Bruce Peterson, owner of Grande Experiences, said: “After mesmerising a global audience of over 8 million people and selling-out cities all over the world, including Rome, Sydney and Beijing, we’re incredibly excited that ‘Van Gogh Alive’ makes its Scottish debut in the nation’s capital. This is an unforgettable cultural experience for all the family.”

Dale MacPhee, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian said: “At Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh it is our passion to create truly unique moments for our guests, leaving each visitor with a warm and heart-felt experience. We are thrilled to be partnering with ‘Van Gogh Alive’ who share similar values to our own and to have the opportunity share this spectacular and immersive experience within our hotel.”

Van Gogh Live – Media City Manchester – Gemma Parker Photography

Tickets are available at www.vangoghaliveuk.com/edinburgh: £22/20 (concessions) for adults and £15 for children, with school group discounts available and Under 5’s are free of charge.

Worried about COVID symptoms affecting your visit? Well, you can book with confidence because no one with symptoms or who has been asked to self-isolate should attend the exhibition. And with that in mind, we have updated our terms and conditions so that you have up to 48 hrs before your visit to return or exchange your tickets for these reasons. Tickets are available via our official trusted ticketing partner and member of The Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers, Red61.

Situated at the West End of Princes Street, just steps away from the Van Gogh Alive experience, Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian has embodied the best in Scottish hospitality for over a hundred years. Guests can enjoy some of the best views in the city from Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh’s 241 beautifully decorated guestrooms and suites.

